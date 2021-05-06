Steven Bergman Photography

Cynthia Watros (Nina, General Hospital) is currently cooking up a scheme on screen...but not in Port Charles! Nina is spending time in Nixon Falls while keeping amnesiac mob boss Sonny (Maurice Benard) in the dark about his identity. What is Ms. Reeves thinking, messing with the Dimpled Don? Watros explained her character's point of view to Soap Opera Digest.

When Nina first discovered Sonny was alive, she wasn't sure what to do. Watros dished:

I mean, she didn’t believe it. She thought she was kind of losing her mind or something. It just didn’t make sense to her. She was thinking, ‘Maybe he’s not Sonny, he’s just a guy who completely looks like Sonny and talks like Sonny.’ That went away quickly, and then she was concerned about his mental health. Like, ‘If I just blurt out to him, 'You’re this guy, you’re the head of this mob and you have a wife and kids,” is that too much information? Would that be a harm to him?’ So she was grappling with that and she did try to call Carly [Laura Wright], and Carly was mean to her — rightfully so, because they’re in a bit of a rough patch right now. I think it kind of broke open Nina’s vulnerabilities and hurt.

As time has passed, Nina gets more and more comfortable with "Mike." Watros shared:

She’s not thinking about Carly and the kids! You could talk to the writers and they could say, ‘Cynthia is totally wrong about this,’ but I feel that she sees ‘Mike’ and thinks, ‘Maybe being here is like a gift for him.’ Plus, in Nixon Falls, she’s also settling in within herself, finding a happiness within herself that she hasn’t felt in a long time. She’s been upset and sad for a bit, so for both of them, there is a carefree joy that they both kind of struggle [to find] in their normal lives.

Meanwhile, Watros is loving her time in Nixon Falls, noting: