James Patrick Stuart to Star in Disney Channel Pilot Amy from Amarillo

General Hospital's James Patrick Stuart (Valentin) is going to be doing a little moonlighting. Stuart has signed on to star in the Disney Channel upcoming half-hour live-action comedy pilot Amy from Amarillo (working title). Per Deadline, the series focuses on a family of super villains who must hide out in Amarillo, Texas, when they get into trouble with the League of Villains and are about to be liquidated.

Those wondering if Stuart is leaving the show can relax. Stuart said he will be doing double duty via Twitter. Stuart tweeted,

As of right now, no word on who Stuart will be playing. Production begins next month.