Kimberly J. Brown is joining General Hospital, according to Soap Opera Digest. The actress, best known to soap fans for playing Marah Lewis on Guiding Light, is heading to Port Charles in a mystery role.

Brown shared:

I am so excited. I started acting when I was 5 or 6, and being on GUIDING LIGHT was such a highlight for me. I haven’t done a soap since GUIDING LIGHT, so I’m just thrilled to be doing something in daytime again. It feels like going back to something that holds a special place in my heart, and to get to do it as an adult. It’s a different experience as an adult, but it gives you that nostalgia and all the great memories of when I was a kid working on the soap, which was just such a huge family. I loved working with everyone there.

She'll be rejoining some of her former GL castmates on GH. Brown observed: