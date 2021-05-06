Kimberly J. Brown Heads to General Hospital

Author:
Publish date:
Kimberly J. Brown

Kimberly J. Brown is joining General Hospital, according to Soap Opera Digest. The actress, best known to soap fans for playing Marah Lewis on Guiding Light, is heading to Port Charles in a mystery role.

Brown shared:

I am so excited. I started acting when I was 5 or 6, and being on GUIDING LIGHT was such a highlight for me. I haven’t done a soap since GUIDING LIGHT, so I’m just thrilled to be doing something in daytime again. It feels like going back to something that holds a special place in my heart, and to get to do it as an adult. It’s a different experience as an adult, but it gives you that nostalgia and all the great memories of when I was a kid working on the soap, which was just such a huge family. I loved working with everyone there.

She'll be rejoining some of her former GL castmates on GH. Brown observed:

Cynthia Watros [Nina; ex-Annie, GL] was my stepmom for a bit, and(Laura Wright [Carly; ex-Cassie, GL] played my aunt. It’s such a small, cool world.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

No. 2 - Nikolas and Ava
General Hospital

GH Head Writers Preview Twists and Turns for February Sweeps

Jack Wagner
Soaps

Booked and Busy: GH Vet Heads to Canada for Hallmark Sequel

Cynthia Watros
General Hospital

GH's Cynthia Watros Recalls Kim Zimmer Schooling Her on Guiding Light

smaller cbs logo
Soaps

Hang On to Your Hat: Here Come More Cast Reunions!