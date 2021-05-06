Sunny Hostin Creates Inclusive Production Company Centered On Social Justice

The View's Sunny Hostin is putting her money where her mouth is with regards to inclusion behind the scenes and on camera. Hostin has started Roots & Wings Productions, which will focus on characters forgotten by Hollywood. Variety is reporting the media company will highlight important social justice issues and inclusive stories and create and develop content for television and film.

In a statement to the trade paper, Hostin said about her new company,

I want to make sure that someone watches and knows that seeing an Afro Latina journalist on screen is a possibility.

The first project will be based on her new novel, Summer on the Bluffs, in partnership with ABC Signature and Octavia Spencer's Orit Entertainment. The novel centers on three twentysomething women on their journeys to gain the inheritance rights to their beloved godmother's house on the beautiful beaches of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard. Hostin remarked on the upcoming project,