WATCH: All My Children Stars to Reunite on E!'s Reunion Road Trip

Some of your favorite All My Children actors are set to reunite on a new reality show. Entertainment Weekly reports that E! is launching Reunion Road Trip, an event series reuniting the casts of four cherished shows. Stars from AMC, A Different World, Scrubs, and Queer Eye For The Straight Guy will open up.

In the first episode, AMC alums Cameron Mathison (ex-Ryan), Jacob Young (ex-J.R.), Rebecca Budig (ex-Greenlee), and Eva LaRue (ex-Maria) reunite in a Hollywood mansion to celebrate AMC's 50th anniversary. Expect the likes of , Kelly Ripa (ex-Hayley), Alicia Minshew (ex-Kendall), Darnell Williams (ex-Jesse), and Debbi Morgan (ex-Angie) to make guest appearances.

The AMC episode airs June 10 at 9 PM EST.

Watch the trailer below.

