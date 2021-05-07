The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for May 6, 2021

Rena Sofer

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Shauna and Quinn are discussing her tryst with Carter. Shauna can’t believe it and neither can Quinn. There wasn’t even as much as a a spark between her and Ridge’s best friend.

Side Note: Again, I ask, when did Carter become Ridge’s best friend?

Quinn goes on to say that he is an honorary Forrester. Shauna just thinks he is hot and Quinn agrees. She tries to convince Quinn they connected on an emotional and intellectual level. Okay, Quinn.

Shauna listens as Quinn waxes poetic about her portrait on the wall and what it means to be cherished by a man like Eric Forrester. She declares that one night will not ruin her marriage.

Just then, shockingly, Eric walks in. Shauna greets Eric with a smile and Quinn wants to know how everything is going. Eric only wants to discuss what he just overheard. What happened while he was gone that could ruin their marriage? Oh, Eric.

Will Quinn admit to dipping her toe in Lake Carter? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

