Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of May 10-14, 2021

Arianne Zucker, Paul Telfer

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Xander (Paul Telfer) take a walk down memory lane, but this time she lands on a bed and not in a cage.

Jake (Brandon Barash) switches up his dishes and makes a confession to Gabi (Camila Banus) about his true feelings.

Sami (Alison Sweeney) tries to get slappy with Lucas (Bryan Dattilo), but he blocks her shot and pulls her into a hot kiss.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!