General Hospital Spoilers for the week of May 10-14, 2021

Sydney Mikayla

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers!

Cameron (William Lipton) starts his apology tour with Josslyn (Eden McCoy).

Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) leaves Jason (Steve Burton) in the lurch on the Cassadine property.

Britt has second thoughts and returns to help Jason.

Carly (Laura Wright) misses Sonny (Maurice Benard).

Elijah (Dan White) and Nina (Cynthia Watros) spend quality time together.

Trina (Sydney Mikayla) schools Cameron on racism.

Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) leans on Robert (Tristan Rogers).

Carly and Jax (Ingo Rademacher) have a heated conversation.

Shockingly, Jason is stubborn.

Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) and Portia (Brook Kerr) have a sit down.

Britt blames herself for Jason’s predicament.

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) makes decisions about his career.

Sam (Kelly Monaco) wants to help Jason.

Peter (Wes Ramsey) and Cyrus (Jeff Kober) come face to face.

Chase’s (Josh Swickard) health spirals downward.

Britt comes clean about her shaking hand.

Josslyn tries to comfort Carly.

Peter is positively giddy as he taunts Anna (Finola Hughes) about Chase.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoilers!