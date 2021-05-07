The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Devon Warns Amanda About Imani

Bryton James

Devon/Amanda: The brooding billionaire (Bryton James) talks with Amanda (Karla Mosley) about her half-sister Imani (Leigh-Ann Rose). Devon confides in her the concerns he has. Watch for Amanda to put up walls.

Rey: Det. Rosales (Jordi Vilasuso) is questioning the new tune Chelsea's (Melissa Claire Egan) singing regarding Adam (Mark Grossman).

Chloe: The fashionista (Elizabeth Hendrickson) makes a drastic move.

Kevin: The computer hacker (Greg Rikaart) defends Chloe when she comes under fire.

Victor: The Mustache (Eric Braeden) is just all over Genoa City, making his mark. Victor pushes Adam to start anew. Meanwhile, Victor sets a risky scheme into action and warns Chelsea she'd better clear Adam or she will pay the price. Watch for Victor to be crucial in a mystery that is being solved.

Nikki: The socialite (Melody Thomas Scott) stuns Sharon with the latest move she makes.

Victoria: The Newman heiress (Amelia Heinle) starts making some moves.

Nick/Sharon: The pair (Joshua Morrow and Sharon Case) are on pins and needles, waiting to hear all about Faith's (Reylynn Caster) condition. Will Adam's donation save Faith?

Summer: The tartlet (Hunter King) gets tough.

Phyllis: Red (Michelle Stafford) gives her cub Summer some advice.

Adam: The black sheep Newman goes to Rey's, hat in hand, and apologizes. Has Adam turned over a new leaf?