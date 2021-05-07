Christian LeBlanc

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Michael, Victor and Amanda are in the lobby of the Grand Phoenix discussing how she is going to clear her client’s good name. Michael thinks the prosecution have all the facts in their favor. Amanda agrees to disagree and makes her exit.

Michael and Victor regroup. Before Michael can engage in small talk, Victor changes the subject as to whether or not Rey has been convinced to consider Chelsea’s felonious nature. Michael assures Victor that justice will be served. Victor seems less than enthused with his answer. Michael thinks Victor should cool his jets and concentrate on Faith. Victor is devastated that she is suffering, but there is good news! Michael is glad and references Daniel Romalotti.

Side Note: Back in the day, Michael gave Daniel a kidney.

Victor thinks Michael’s donation is what turned his life around. Everyone deserves a second chance. Hmmm, who else in Genoa City is looking for a second chance?

