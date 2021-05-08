The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of May 10-14, 2021

Katherine Kelly Lang

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Shockingly, things between Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Quinn (Rena Sofer) start to get a little complicated.

Zoe (Kiara Barnes) confides in Shauna (Denise Richards).

Wyatt (Darin Brooks) walks in on a heated moment between Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and Bill (Don Diamont).

Zende (Delon De Metz) doesn’t know what the hell is going on.

Shauna thinks Quinn could use her current crisis to her benefit.

Carter tries to sort out his feelings for both Zoe and Quinn.

Both Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) give Zoe the skinny about Quinn.

Brooke returns to work!

Hope (Annika Noelle) unknowingly raises the stakes for Liam (Scott Clifton).

Zoe wants to know who Carter is sniffing around now.

Shauna does her best to help Quinn.

Brooke seizes an opportunity to remind Eric (John McCook) about Quinn’s true nature.

Ridge tries to help Brooke be realistic about Hope and Liam.

Eric makes some hard choices about his marriage to Quinn.

