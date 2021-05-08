Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of May 10-14, 2021

Days of Our Lives spoilers!

Jan Spears (Heather Lindell) puts pressure on Melinda Trask (Tina Huang) to send Belle (Martha Madison) up the river.

Claire (Isabel Durant) and Tripp (Lucas Adams) interrupt Allie (Lindsay Arnold) and Chanel (Precious Way).

A bloody Brady (Eric Martsolf) calls for help.

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) hits the bottle after Eric tells her he’ll be gone for months.

Rafe (Galen Gering) goes after Xander (Paul Telfer) for his continued drunkenness.

Jake (Brandon Barash) and Gabi (Camila Banus) hit the sheets.

Kate (Lauren Koslow) walks in on Jake and Gabi hitting said sheets.

Xander and Jake have a sit down.

Nicole and Xander also hit the sheets.

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) holds Samantha Gene (Alison Sweeney) and Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) hostage at the DiMera mansion.

Kristen hits up Xander for assistance.

Steve (Stephen Nichols) gives Rafe advice about Ava (Tamara Braun).

Chanel’s interest in women catches Lani (Sal Stowers) off guard.

Kristen has Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) in her clutches.

Gabi and Jake get Kate to the hospital.

Allie and Tripp lock lips.

Brady fills John in on Kristen.

Nicole and Ava have a sit down.

Kristen whispers sweet nothings to an unconscious Brady.

