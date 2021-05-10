Family Feud Tops Daytime Syndicated Ratings

Steven Bergman Photography

Survey says.. Family Feud has taken the lead in the ratings for syndicated and game shows the week of April 25, according to Broadcasting + Cable. The Steve Harvey-hosted show previously topped its from March 15 through April 4.

Nielsen Media Research reported Family Feud achieved a seven-week high of 5.5 plus same day national household ratings, an increase of 4%. For the first week of Anderson Cooper's two-week stint as host, Jeopardy! fell 7%, tying Wheel of Fortune at 5.1 (down 4%).

With Aaron Rodgers as host, Jeopardy! took the crown for the period ending April 18. Meanwhile, 25 Words or Less hit 0.8 for the third consecutive week. Funny You Should Ask shot up 25%, achieving 0.5, its highest since the week ending February 28.

In talk shows, Live! with Kelly and Ryan was up 6%, achieving a four-week high of 1.8. It led fellow chatfests in the important demographic of women 25-54 with 0.8. Dr. Phil fell to second place by 18%, down to 1.4. The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Maury were both at 0.9, with The Kelly Clarkson Show holding steady at 0.8., despite being partially or fully pre-empted four times in the top six markets on April 20.

Back from a spring hiatus, The Wendy Williams Show increased 14%, up to 0.8. The Steve Wilkos Show and Rachael Ray stayed at 0.7, tying The Tamron Hall Show. The Dr. Oz Show hit 0.6, The Real hit 0.4, and the out-of-production, syndicated run of The Jerry Springer Show and The Doctors tied, hitting 0.2. The Drew Barrymore Show hit 0.5.