General Hospital Spoiler Promo for the week of May 10-14, 2021

Kirsten Storms

Here's the latest General Hospital spoiler promo!

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) isn't happy that Sam's (Kelly Monaco) ex (Steve Burton) goes on the run with her baby doctor (Kelly Thiebaud). Meanwhile, the previously mentioned ex has reached the end of his rope.

Anna (Finola Hughes) advises Finn (Michael Easton) to keep his cool as time runs out for his brother son Chase (Josh Swickard).

Previous General Hospital Spoiler Promo (GH): Carly Puts Her Escape Plan Into Motion

Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Nina (Cynthia Watros) strike a deal in Nixon Falls.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest General Hospital (GH) spoiler promos!