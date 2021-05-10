Grey's Anatomy Renewed for Season 18 With Ellen Pompeo Signing New Deal

More from Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital is on the horizon. ABC has just announced Grey's Anatomy has been renewed for season 18 with the show's leading lady Ellen Pompeo inking a new deal. The show's original cast members, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr, have signed new contracts to stay on as well.

Grey's is still TV's number one show in the coveted 18-49 demos among networks reporting ratings, pulling 8.3 million total viewers and scoring 2.0 in the demo for delayed viewing.

ABC has also renewed spinoff Station 19 for its fifth season.

