Hallmark Renews When Calls the Heart

Hallmark Channel has just green lit season nine of it's hit series, When Calls the Heart. This news comes on the heels of the show wrapping up its eighth season in a video posted to the show's official Twitter account and announced by star Erin Krakow.

Inspired by the Janette Oke novel of the same name, When Calls The Heart focuses on Elizabeth Thatcher (Krakow), a young teacher from an affluent background, who is sent to a small coal mining town in Western Canada to teach. Elizabeth must deal with life as a widow and single mother, and gets the help and support from the town.

Krakow stars alongside Jack Wagner, Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith, Paul Greene, Andrea Brooks, Chris McNally, and Kevin McGarry in the series, which is a huge ratings grabber for Hallmark Channel. When Calls the Heart grabbed an average of three million total viewers and 397,000 for women 25 to 54 in Live+3, for its season eight premiere, becoming the most-watched original scripted series on ad-supported cable year-to-date among total viewers and women 18+, according to the Nielsen ratings.

Watch Krakow's announcement below.