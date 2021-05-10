High School Musical EP Teases Olivia Rose Keegan's Lily

Olivia Rose Keegan

High School Musical: The Series' second season is almost underway and showrunner Tim Federle is giving a little tidbit of what fans can expect. Days of Our Lives viewers will see a familiar face when Olivia Rose Keegan joins the cast as Lily, and don't expect her to be all sweetness and light.

In an interview with the Salt Lake Tribune, Federle revealed Keegan's character is about to turn the fictionalized version of East High School upside down in the mockumentary. Federle stated Keegan,

Brings such brilliant, juicy, villainous chops to the show.

Sounds like old school Claire Brady to me. Season 2 of High School Musical: The Series premieres May 14 on Disney+.