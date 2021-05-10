Ken Jennings Winning Jeopardy! Guest Host Ratings Race

ABC

Jeopardy! has seen its fair share of guest hosts since the passing of longtime host Alex Trebek. Among the various celebs to take their turn at Trebek's podium, one has reigned supreme in the ratings: former Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings, according to Broadcasting + Cable.

Jennings guest-hosted the program for six weeks; at the beginning of his stint, which started the week ending Jan. 17, ratings were at a high: 6.2. Since then, ratings have fallen, hitting 4.9 in the week ending April 4, when the game show was hosted by Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Broadcasting + Cable's graphs show that viewership remained stable with Jennings at the helm, dipping to 5.9 when executive producer Mike Richards took over for the weeks ending Feb. 28 and March 7. Katie Couric saw ratings of 5.6 and 5.3, respectively, for weeks ending March 14 and March 21.

Meanwhile, the Oz-hosted weeks, ending March 28 and April 4, brought in ratings of 5.2 and 5.9. They rebounded the following week with Aaron Rodgers at the helm; ratings hit 5.6 and 5.5 for the weeks ending April 11 and 18, respectively.

Anderson Cooper wrapped up his first week of hosting on April 25, with ratings at 5.1.