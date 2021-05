Elon Musk tapped his funny bone when he hosted the May 8 episode of Saturday Night Live. During his performances, the Tesla mogul participated in a sketch spoofing General Hospital called "Gen Z Hospital." However, reviews were mixed on social media, Bro Bible noted.

Musk played an MD attempting to communicate with members of Gen Z, using popular slang while chatting with them. Viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts:

Watch the sketch below.