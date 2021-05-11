Rena Sofer

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Carter and Quinn are discussing Zoe walking in on them. Quinn couldn’t see it because she was hidden away under the bed, but thinks this just might be the horror show he needs to move on. Quinn thinks if he had moved on, he would have told Zoe to kick rocks. She wants to be with Eric and Carter clearly wants to be with Zoe.

Quinn goes on to explain how she is a married woman! What was she thinking?

Side Note: I think it’s pretty clear what Quinn was thinking.

Carter thinks the truth is out, but Quinn reminds him very quickly that nobody knows what’s happening because she was hidden. The only one who knows is Shauna and Quinn is convinced she won’t say anything.

Side Note: Is anybody else less than convinced that Shauna will keep her trap shut?

Quinn says she wants to be back with Eric and really hopes that Carter chooses to be with Zoe. No one can ever know about their passionate nekkid times. They have to take this secret to their graves.

Will Quinn and Carter take their passionate secret to their graves? Will Quinn exit Carter’s loft without hitting the sheets once again? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

