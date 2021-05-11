Days of Our Lives

Drama will continue over at Days of Our Lives: the good kind. NBC has announced DAYS will be renewed for two seasons. The longtime and lone sudser on the Peacock Network will run into 2023.

NBC EVP Michael Sluchan said in a released statement,

We couldn’t be happier to bring our loyal fans two more seasons of Days of our Lives and continue what has been an absolutely remarkable achievement in television. A big thank you to Ken Corday [DAYS executive producer] and the cast and crew for their incredible passion for storytelling that continues to reach new generations of viewers.

Corday thanked NBC for the pickups and stated,