Days of Our Lives Nabs 2-Year Renewal
Drama will continue over at Days of Our Lives: the good kind. NBC has announced DAYS will be renewed for two seasons. The longtime and lone sudser on the Peacock Network will run into 2023.
NBC EVP Michael Sluchan said in a released statement,
We couldn’t be happier to bring our loyal fans two more seasons of Days of our Lives and continue what has been an absolutely remarkable achievement in television. A big thank you to Ken Corday [DAYS executive producer] and the cast and crew for their incredible passion for storytelling that continues to reach new generations of viewers.
Corday thanked NBC for the pickups and stated,
After more than 55 years of bringing drama, adventure and romance to screens around the world, we are thrilled and honored to carry on the Days of our Lives legacy for another two years. We are thankful to NBC for their enduring commitment to the show and grateful to continue this wonderful journey with our fans for years to come.