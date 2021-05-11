The View's Sunny Hostin Shares Her Future Plans for "Iconic" Talk Show
Soon, Sunny Hostin will be celebrating her five-year anniversary on The View. She spoke to People about her impact on the chatfest and her place in its legacy.
The lawyer-journalist shared:
I think people know who I am now — and they know my place in the show's history. I don't know that I need [the acknowledgment] anymore. I did at one point, but I think I found my way. I think people know my place in the show's history. And I'm proud of that.
Hostin noted:
It's an iconic show, and I know that I've made lifelong friends on the show. It's a platform like no other. I often say it's like a sorority. I don't think you understand what it's like unless you've actually been on the show.
Fans can expect Hostin to stick around. She added:
I'm feeling like I'll be there for as long as they'll have me. It's really an honor to sit at the table that Barbara Walters built. So stay tuned, more to come.