The View's Sunny Hostin Shares Her Future Plans for "Iconic" Talk Show

Soon, Sunny Hostin will be celebrating her five-year anniversary on The View. She spoke to People about her impact on the chatfest and her place in its legacy.

The lawyer-journalist shared:

I think people know who I am now — and they know my place in the show's history. I don't know that I need [the acknowledgment] anymore. I did at one point, but I think I found my way. I think people know my place in the show's history. And I'm proud of that.

Hostin noted:

It's an iconic show, and I know that I've made lifelong friends on the show. It's a platform like no other. I often say it's like a sorority. I don't think you understand what it's like unless you've actually been on the show.

Fans can expect Hostin to stick around. She added: