Booked and Busy: The Bold and the Beautiful Alum to Co-Produce Teen Sports Drama

Justin Baldoni

Good afternoon! It's time for your weekly dose of Booked and Busy. This week, soap stars are booking primetime finales, headlining new dramas, and, heading behind the camera.

All My Children's Daniel Cosgrove (ex-Scott) will don a police badge as Detective Evans on this week's Blue Bloods season finale. Meanwhile, Yaya Dacosta (ex-Cassandra) has left her highly-successful NBC show Chicago Med to lead a new FOX drama.

Days of Our Lives scene-stealer Jackée Harry (Paulina) will grace Lifetime screens in an original flick this Friday. The Bold and the Beautiful notable Justin Baldoni (ex-Graham) has been doing big things with his Wayfarer Studios; he just recently signed on with NFL superstar Kevin Garnett to produce a teen drama about a major basketball tournament. So let's get into it!

All My Children

Alexandra Daddario (ex-Laurie) stars as a newlywed named Rachel in the HBO limited series The White Lotus, premiering July 11

Jesse McCartney (ex-J.R.) will perform at Summerfest in Milwaukee, WI, on Sept. 10

Carol Burnett (ex-Verla) and Kelly Ripa (ex-Hayley) will participate in the 23rd annual Broadway Barks, a virtual cat and dog adoption event held on YouTube May 23 at 7 PM EST

Daniel Cosgrove (ex-Scott) guest stars as Detective Felix Evans on the Blue Bloods two-hour Season 11 finale, airing May 14 at 9 PM EST on CBS

Yaya DaCosta (ex-Cassandra) has exited Chicago Med and will headline the new FOX drama Our Kind of People, playing entrepreneur Angela

Another World

Ray Liotta (ex-Joey) will star in Apple's six-episode limited series In With The Devil

As the World Turns

Julianne Moore (ex-Frannie/Sabrina) stars in an eight-episode dramatic adaptation of Stephen King 's novel Lisey's Story, debuting on AppleTV+ on June 4; watch the trailer here

Ming-Na Wen (ex-Lien) lends her vocal talents to Netflix's new anime series Yasuke; watch the trailer here

Lea Salonga (ex-Lien) will participate in the 23rd annual Broadway Barks, a virtual cat and dog adoption event held on YouTube May 23 at 7 PM EST

The Bold and the Beautiful

Joanna Johnson (ex-Caroline/Karen) executive produces Good Trouble; Season 3B premieres July 14 on Freeform at 10 PM EST

Scott Turner Schofield (ex-Nick) executive produces Becoming a Man in 127 EASY Steps: But What About The Children, a filmed interpretation of his live work, which will screen at the Tribeca Film Festival

Justin Baldoni (ex-Graham) has teamed up with NFL legend Kevin Garnett to produce a feature teen sports drama based on the biggest three-on-three basketball tournament, Hoop It Up

Days of Our Lives

Jackée Harry (Paulina) stars in the Lifetime movie Mommy’s Deadly Con Artist, airing May 14 at 8 PM EST

A Martinez (ex-Eduardo) stars in the upcoming drama Symphoria, which is hitting film fests this year

Tammy Townsend (ex-Wendy) stars in Season 2 of ALLBLK's Stuck With You

Krista Allen (ex-Billie) has joined the cast of the high-concept sci-fi/thriller movie Five Below

General Hospital

Alyshia Ochse (ex-Irina) hosts a podcast called That One Audition with Alyshia Ochse

Risa Dorken (Amy) stars in the short film All Is Well

Guiding Light

Orlagh Cassidy (ex-Doris) narrates the audiobook for the new Jacqueline Winspear mystery novel The Consequences of Fear, an AudioFile Earphones Award winner

One Life to Live

Casper Van Dien (ex-Ty) will star in the suspense-thriller film Assailant

Judith Light (ex-Karen) stars in Pink 's new music video for "All I Know So Far," playing the singer's mother; watch it here

Phylicia Rashad (ex-Courtney) has been named dean of Howard University's College of Fine Arts (her alma mater), starting July 1

Port Charles

Rib Hillis (ex-Jake) appears in the Lifetime movie Mommy’s Deadly Con Artist, airing May 14 at 8 PM EST

The Young and the Restless