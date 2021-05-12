Cait Fairbanks to Guest Star on The Goldbergs Tonight

CBS

The Young and the Restless actress Cait Fairbanks (Tessa) will guest star on ABC's sitcom The Goldbergs. Fairbanks will play Paula Hogan.

According to the show's description, Erica, played by Hayley Orrantia, is afraid Geoff (Sam Lerner) has moved on after they have broken up and is with someone else. Adam (Sean Giambrone) decides to get Dave Kim (Kenny Ridwan) a prom date once he remembers his pact with Dave that they won’t go to prom if they both don’t have dates.

The Goldbergs airs Wednesday at 8 PM EST on ABC.