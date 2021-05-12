Denise Richards Shares Soap "Stare" Secrets for The Bold and the Beautiful

Denise Richards has mastered the "soap stare-down" during her time as The Bold and the Beautiful's Shauna. What's the secret to a perfect glare during an on-screen conflict? While co-hosting Entertainment Tonight, Richards revealed her secret.

She told co-host Lauren Zima:

There is a stare where you are looking: look away, think about, I think I want, like, a turkey sandwich, and then look back.

The actress then treated Zima to a sudsy stare worthy of Forrester Creations' finest. Watch Ms. Richards get her glare on here.

