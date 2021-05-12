Steven Bergman Photography

After working from home for much of the pandemic, Robin Roberts is hitting the road for Good Morning America. As part of the talk show's "Rise and Shine" initiative, Roberts and other anchors and correspondents will visit all 50 states over the next several months, GMA interim EPs Simone Swink and Chris Brouwer told Variety.

On Wednesday, May 12, Roberts visited Dolly Parton at her theme park of Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Brouwer, who oversees the show's 7 AM hour, explained:

There is this sense that America is getting its feet under it again. We felt it was important to go out and meet our viewers where they are.

Michael Strahan will appear in Chicago, while Ginger Zee, Lara Spencer, and Will Reeve will head to Hawaii and Alaska's Mt. McKinley (in June). Swink said she hoped "Rise and Shine" could wrap up this fall in New York City's Times Square, complete with a live effort from a Broadway show. Swink, who helms the show at 8 AM, said:

Now that I’ve said it, I’m going to have to do it.

GMA is also attempting to revive its summer concert series, but not in Central Park. Instead, it will probably start out with smaller, taped sets, hopefully escalating to some live performances in front of crowds, albeit tinier ones. Check back next week for news of which singers will be appearing.