Legendary Actor Nicolas Coster to Join The Locher Room May 19

Emmy award-winning and legendary actor Nicolas Coster is hitting The Locher Room. Coster joins Alan Locher to discuss his 70-year career, from being a cowboy and factory worker to being in primetime television, Broadway, and starring in movies.

Coster starred in soaps As The World Turns, Another World, and All My Children, just to name a few, but is best known for his role on Santa Barbara as the womanizing Lionel Lockridge, the patriarch of the Lockridge family and mortal enemy of C.C. Capwell (Jed Allan).

Coster will also discuss his new memoir, Another Whole Afternoon, about his life in the entertainment industry and life outside of it.

Tune in on May 19 at 3 PM EST here.