The Ellen DeGeneres Show to End After 19 Seasons

The Ellen DeGeneres Show is taking its final bow. The show's upcoming 19th season will be its last. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, DeGeneres revealed she notified her staff on May 11 and ending her self-titled talk show was something she was planning to for several years.

DeGeneres told the trade paper the show just wasn't a "challenge" for her anymore. According to DeGeneres,

When you're a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged – and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it's just not a challenge anymore.

DeGeneres will discuss her decision with former daytime colleague and friend Oprah Winfrey on the May 13 episode of Ellen. The news of the cancellation comes nearly a year after The Ellen DeGeneres Show and the comic were involved in backstage controversy; the show was accused of being a hostile and toxic work environment. The allegations resulted in three executive producers leaving the show and an internal investigation.

The final season will air in spring 2022.