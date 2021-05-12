This Is Us to End With Season 6

NBC

NBC's This Is Us will wrap after its sixth season, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. The network is likely to announce on Friday, May 14 - when execs Frances Berwick and Susan Rovner will share the fall lineup - that the Dan Fogelman-created drama will end after the 2021-2022 season.

Reps for NBC and 20th Television declined to provide comment. Insiders previously told The Hollywood Reporter that Season 6 would likely be This Is Us' final one, and Fogelman stated at the end of the third season that the show was at its "midpoint," despite network executives' hopes it might continue.

Season 6 is likely to consist of 18 episodes, bringing This Is Us' total episode count to more than 100. The century mark is the point at which off-network syndication deals become increasingly possible; these could prove very profitable for Fogelman and Disney, which owns This Is Us.