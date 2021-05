Tonight, the hit sitcom The Conners heads to a familiar place: the Jeopardy! set! In the episode, Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) achieves a dream when she steps behind a contestant's podium to compete. Recent guest host Aaron Rodgers makes a cameo as himself.

Don't miss any of the hilarity, airing May 12 on ABC at 9 PM EST. Get a sneak peek at the episode below.