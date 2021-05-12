WATCH: Kelly Clarkson Grills Seth Rogen Over Famous Line in The 40-Year-Old Virgin

Kelly Clarkson might be famous for her singing and songwriting, but she also made an indelible mark on millennial moviegoers for a reference in the 2005 movie The 40-Year-Old Virgin. When Steve Carell's character is getting waxed, he screams out, "Ahh, Kelly Clarkson!" in agony.

What was the inspiration for the iconic line? The musician asked the man behind the film, Seth Rogen, on The Kelly Clarkson Show. She told Rogen:

[Director] Judd Apatow told me that, and I want to know if it's true... it's your fault that people scream my name everywhere I go. 'Ahh, Kelly Clarkson!'. "I could literally do anything in the world, doesn't matter how many hits [or] what I do in life, I could save a family from drowning, fires... and literally the one thing people know me from is 'ahh, Kelly Clarkson!'

Rogen apologized and then revealed:

We don't always like to have profanities. Judd was like, 'You should write a list of jokes that are dirty jokes and a list of clean jokes.' And it was hard to write the clean jokes. I honestly think I was sitting on my couch writing the jokes and you came on television. I saw you and it was Kelly Clarkson!

The actor/writer showed Clarkson his current list of jokes, dirty and clean. Clarkson dished:

I'm in between 'burger panties' and 'throbbing monkey tail.' I like it.

Watch Kelly and Seth chat it up below.