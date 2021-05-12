WATCH: Real Housewives Star Elizabeth Lyn Vargas Talks Surviving Religious Cult

Elizabeth Lyn Vargas might be a cast member of The Real Housewives franchise, but all that glitters isn't gold. On the May 12 episode of The Doctors, the reality star opened up to Dr. Ordon and Dr. Sportelli about suffering abuse growing up in a religious cult and being a survivor.

Vargas stated:

Not everyone knows this about me but I was raised in a religious cult.... the name of the cult was Faith Bible Tabernacle and my grandmother Dorothy Bell was the leader of the cult, and my father was one of the pastors.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star added:

We weren’t allowed to speak our minds whatsoever.... if you questioned what was happening you would get beaten, or locked in closets or you wouldn’t eat.

Vargas also discussed being sexually assaulted as a child and how she is a survivor today. She noted:

You don’t have to walk through life as a victim. You can be a survivor.

Watch some of the discussion below.