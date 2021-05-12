WATCH: The Real Weighs In on RHOA's Porsha Williams' Engagement to Co-Worker's Husband

Would you marry a co-worker's soon-to-be ex-husband? That's what the ladies of The Real want to know. On Wednesday's episode of the talk show, the women discussed the news of The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams announcing online she was currently in a relationship with her co-star Falynn Guobadia's husband.

Porsha posted that the two started dating a month ago and cleared up any notion she was the cause for the Guobadias' marriage crumbling. Porsha wrote,



For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That’s between the two of them. Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives.

Later, Simon Guobadia, the man in the center of it all, made a little announcement of his own. He and Williams are engaged! Viewers of the hit Bravo reality show may recall Falynn was introduced to the show and the ladies of RHOA as a friend of Williams, whose home she and her sister Lauren Williams and friend of the show Tanya Sam hung out in.



Keeping up with the mess so far? The Real co-hosts wondered if being engaged after a month and to a co-worker's significant other was a no-no. Co-host Adrienne Houghton thought it was fine so long as Falynn was fine with it. Houghton remarked,



If Falynn don't have a problem with it, why should we? If Falynn has moved on, his ex wife has moved on, and she's, you know, doing her thing, then let's move on.

Fair assessment. Loni Love posed the question to Adrienne if the shoe were on the other foot and if one of her co-workers married Adrienne's husband, gospel singer Israel Houghton. Loni asked,

Let's be real, though. If your coworker married Israel in a month, you would, you, I mean, come on, come on [laughs].

Watch Adrienne's funny reaction and hear from the rest of the panel below.