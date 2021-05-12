Yaya DaCosta to Star in New Drama Our Kind of People After Chicago Med Exit

Steven Bergman Photography

After exiting her hit NBC drama Chicago Med, All My Children alum Yaya DaCosta (ex-Cassandra) will headline the new Fox drama Our Kind of People, Deadline is reporting.

Ordered straight to series for the 2021-2022 season, Our Kind of People comes from the talented minds of scribe/EP Karin Gist (Grey's Anatomy, Revenge) and executive producer Lee Daniels (Empire, The United States vs. Billie Holiday), as well as 20th Television and Fox Entertainment.

Actress and director Tasha Smith will helm the pilot and Episode Two. Former America's Next Top Model stunner DaCosta previously worked with Daniels on the Oscar-nominated film The Butler. Gist was inspired by the book Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class by Lawrence Otis Graham.

The show is set against the backdrop of Oak Buffs on Martha's Vineyard, historically an enclave for wealthy and powerful Black families. DaCosta plays a single mother named Angela Vaughn; from a working-class background, she is haunted by the fact that her rich dad, whom she never met, turned his back on his family.

Angela is determined to reclaim her family's legacy and create a haircare line that highlights the beauty of Black women. But when Angela's mother, Eve, dies and she inherits a Martha's Vineyard property, Angela and her daughter Nikki move in. Angela discovers a secret from her mother's past, her life - and her community's - might never be the same again.. Meanwhile, as the entrepreneur attempts to regain her place in society, she'll clash with local society queen Leah Franklin Dupont. But Angela isn't about to back down.

Daniels and Marc Velez will EP for Lee Daniels Entertainment. Other EPs include Pam Williams and Claire Brown for The Gist Of It Productions, Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, and Rodney Ferrell for Propagate, and Montrel McKay.