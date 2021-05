Denise Richards to Appear on Live! With Kelly and Ryan Friday

Denise Richards Steven Bergman Photography

Denise Richards will guest on with Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday, May 14. The Bold and the Beautiful actress will talk about her role on the number one soap in the world as scheming vixen Shauna Fulton and her movie Timecrafters: The Treasure of Pirates Cove.

The movie centers on pirates who time travel in an attempt to obtain a treasure map from a group of children.

