The CW

Dynasty's back, but the ratings aren't. Season four of The CW's deliciously camptastic and glam sudser returned on May 7 with a series low for the show, netting 294,000 viewers with a 0.0 in demos. Will the network pull the plug on the series? Fear not, fans; more of the Carrington clan's shenanigans will be seen in Atlanta.

The CW earlier this year gave season five the go-ahead before the current season returned.

Dynasty airs Fridays at 9 PM EST on The CW.