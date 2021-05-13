Judith Sheindlin Talks End of Judge Judy, New IMDB Show

Steven Bergman Photography

Judge Judy might be wrapping up, but Judge Judith Sheindlin isn't going anywhere. She's set to debut her new arbitration show, Judy Justice, for Amazon/IMDb TV. The legal eagle spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about what fans can expect from Judy Justice and how it felt to end Judge Judy.

Sheindlin reportedly earned $47 million per year while hosting Judge Judy. The Hollywood Reporter recalled that she negotiated her salary by writing a number down on paper, putting that an envelope, and sliding it over to a CBS exec after lunch.

Did she take the same approach with Amazon's Jeff Bezos? She quipped:

No, I did not. (Laughs.) Without giving you specifics, because that’s a little unseemly, my compensation has not been a secret. It’s been out there for a long time — not by me, but it got out there and had its own life. So, the folks at Amazon understood what the parameters were. There was no issue.

What can viewers expect from the new Judy Justice, which she'll begin filming in Los Angeles in late summer? Sheindlin dished:

We have to deliver a certain number of episodes by December, and then Amazon will make the determination how and when they want to release this show. I don’t know. Give me a robe and a case, and I’ll do my job. I had wonderful people producing and directing the Judge Judy program, and a couple of them will be following me to Amazon. That will keep my life on a steady keel.

How did it feel to shoot the final episode of Judge Judy? Sheindlin responded: