Page Six Reports Tiffany Haddish Favored for Ellen Spot

Author:
Publish date:
Tiffany and Ellen

Will comedy superstar Tiffany Haddish become daytime's newest luminary? Page Six is reporting that, now that The Ellen DeGeneres Show is set to wrap, Haddish is a prime candidate to get her own talk show. 

RELATED: The Ellen DeGeneres Show to End After 19 Seasons

The Grammy-winning comedian previously filled in for Ellen DeGeneres on her chatfest. A senior NBCUniversal exec told Page Six:

Tiffany is a favorite, she has humor and empathy in spades.

She’s top of the list to get a daytime show – she’s a fresh voice.

A rep for Haddish was not available for comment. 

Page Six also noted that NBC might move The Kelly Clarkson Show, which airs in the majority of markets right after Ellen, into DeGeneres' 3 PM time slot. Emmy winner Clarkson's talk show matched Ellen's numbers this past January.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Ellen DeGeneres
Talk Shows

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Loses One Million Viewers in Six Months

Ellen DeGeneres
Talk Shows

Ellen DeGeneres Teases Season 18: "We’re Gonna Talk About It"

Ellen DeGeneres and Dakota Johnson
Talk Shows

WATCH: Dakota Johnson's Chat with Ellen DeGeneres Gets Awkward

Ellen DeGeneres
Talk Shows

Ellen DeGeneres to Be Honored with Carol Burnett Award at 2020 Golden Globes