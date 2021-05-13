Page Six Reports Tiffany Haddish Favored for Ellen Spot

Will comedy superstar Tiffany Haddish become daytime's newest luminary? Page Six is reporting that, now that The Ellen DeGeneres Show is set to wrap, Haddish is a prime candidate to get her own talk show.

The Grammy-winning comedian previously filled in for Ellen DeGeneres on her chatfest. A senior NBCUniversal exec told Page Six:

Tiffany is a favorite, she has humor and empathy in spades.

She’s top of the list to get a daytime show – she’s a fresh voice.

A rep for Haddish was not available for comment.

Page Six also noted that NBC might move The Kelly Clarkson Show, which airs in the majority of markets right after Ellen, into DeGeneres' 3 PM time slot. Emmy winner Clarkson's talk show matched Ellen's numbers this past January.