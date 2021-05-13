Robert Scott Wilson and Jackée Harry Sign Contracts with Days of Our Lives

Robert Scott Wilson and Jackee Harry

Two fan favorites will be sticking around Salem. Deadline reported that Robert Scott Wilson (Ben Weston) and Jackée Harry (Paulina Price) signed new contracts with Days of Our Lives in anticipation of the show's recent pick-up. Harry has been upped from recurring to full-time.

Both characters are linked to core Salem families. Former serial killer Ben is currently married, and estranged from, amnesiac Ciara Brady Weston (Victoria Konefal). Meanwhile, real-estate mogul Paulina is the maternal aunt to Lani Price Grant (Sal Stowers), daughter to Salem staple Abe Carver (James Reynolds) and wife of Ciara's cousin Eli Grant (Lamon Archey).

