Tricia Cast, Michael Corbett, and Jess Walton Enter The Locher Room May 20

The Locher Room is set to welcome three The Young and the Restless stars. Tricia Cast (Nina Webster), Michael Corbett (ex-David Kimble), and Jess Walton (Jill Foster Abbott) will soon reunite with Alan Locher.

The trio, also real-life pals, will dish about their years in Genoa City. They'll look back to when dastardly David terrorized the town.

Tune in at 8 PM EST on May 20 here.