WATCH: Ellen DeGeneres Claims Media Attacks on Toxic Workplace Allegations Were "Misogynistic"

Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres denies allegations calling her self-titled talk show a toxic work environment are the reason why she's leaving next season. In an interview with the Today Show's Savannah Guthrie, Ellen insists she had "no idea" of what was going on behind the scenes at the show and only learned about them reading the accusations in the press. Ellen stated,

I don't know how I could have known when there's 225 employees here and there are a lot of different buildings. Unless I actually stayed here until that last person goes home at night.

Ellen does maintain she should've been aware of what was going on, since it is her show, and should've been "one to stand up and say this can't be tolerated." Ellen also felt the reactions were more targeted against her due to being a woman. According to Ellen,

I have to say, if nobody else is saying it, it was really interesting because I'm a woman and it did feel very misogynistic.

Ellen further elaborated and said,

I thought something was going on with that, because it was too orchestrated, it was too coordinated. And, you know, people get picked on but for four months straight for me, and then for me to read in the press about a toxic work environment, when all I've ever heard from every guest that comes on the show is what a happy atmosphere this is, and how, what a happy place it is.

