The Young and the Restless Recap for May 12, 2021

Sharon Case

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Sharon and Rey are in the hospital waiting room discussing their future. Sharon thinks they are getting back on track and Rey thinks they are done because of what Chelsea said to him.

Rey explains that Chelsea said Sharon and Adam were having an affair. Apparently, Sharon and Adam were knocking boots upstairs whilst she was downstairs in her chair.

Side Note: Ugh and ugh . . . and also, really, Rey?

Rey continues to say it must be true because something really powerful must have happened to make Chelsea think these things.

Side Note: Are we headed for a bizarre Chelsea and Rey hook up?

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Michael and Victor Talk Donated Organs and Second Chances

Sharon thinks all kinds of things are possible to believe when you are as paranoid as Chelsea. Rey doesn’t care to listen to any of Sharon’s psychological musings. He wants the truth. Sharon’s heart is broken and she thinks their relationship is done.

Will Rey fall prey to Chelsea’s ridiculousness? Will Sharon finally free herself from this foolishness? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Young and the Restless recap!