Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of May 17-21, 2021

Bryan Dattilo

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

What's worse than being trapped in a basement with your ex? Nothing if you're getting some on the side. Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) and Sami (Alison Sweeney) work very hard at their attempts to get out, but aren't very successful.

Chanel's (Precious Way) pleasantly surprised when Eli's (Lamon Archey) long reach in a towel skirt reveals his best . . . ummm . . . asset.

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) gets surprising and troubling news from Ciara, all the way from Johannesburg.

Allie (Lindsay Arnold) and Tripp (Lucas Adams) go on a date and end up in a heated lip-lock.

Belle (Martha Madison) has visions of Jan (Heather Lindell) and Shawn (Brandon Beemer) kissing . . . or is it happening for real?

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!