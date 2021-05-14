Days of Our Lives Promo: Lucas and Sami Get Trapped Together

Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of May 17-21, 2021
Author:
Publish date:
Bryan Dattilo

Bryan Dattilo

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

What's worse than being trapped in a basement with your ex? Nothing if you're getting some on the side. Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) and Sami (Alison Sweeney) work very hard at their attempts to get out, but aren't very successful.

Chanel's (Precious Way) pleasantly surprised when Eli's (Lamon Archey) long reach in a towel skirt reveals his best . . . ummm . . . asset.

Previous Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo (DAYS): Sizzling Sex Heats Up Salem's Spring Flings

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) gets surprising and troubling news from Ciara, all the way from Johannesburg.

Allie (Lindsay Arnold) and Tripp (Lucas Adams) go on a date and end up in a heated lip-lock.

Belle (Martha Madison) has visions of Jan (Heather Lindell) and Shawn (Brandon Beemer) kissing . . . or is it happening for real?

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

days spoilers-4:5:2021
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Chanel and Xander Share Booze and Swap Stories

days spoilers-4:16:2021
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Samantha Gene Uses Lucas to Do Kristen’s Bidding

days spoilers-4:30:2021
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Gwen Points the Finger of Blame Directly at Abigail

days promo-4:9:2021
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Promo: Chanel Finds a Job as Mrs. Xander Kiriakis