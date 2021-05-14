LeVar Burton Previews Stint as Jeopardy! Guest Host

LeVar Burton

Multi-hyphenate LeVar Burton can't wait to be a guest host on Jeopardy!. He told Entertainment Weekly about what the experience means to him and teased his week of episodes, which will air July 26-30.

Burton mused:

[Hosting Jeopardy] wasn't even on my bucket list, because I never anticipated that it could possibly be a reality for me. And no matter what happens, I'm really proud of myself for daring to dream that dream, ultimately.

Though Burton can't reveal much about his time at Alex Trebek's legendary lectern, it did go well. He dished:

It was a phenomenal experience.

The former Reading Rainbow host knows he's got the skills for the job, saying:

What I was interested in, once the table was set, was having an opportunity to compete for the job. I believe I would not have forgiven myself if I had let this potential [opportunity] pass without doing everything within my power to put myself forward.

