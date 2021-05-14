The Young and the Restless Spoilers for the week of May 17-21 2021

Michael Mealor

Here are the latest The Young and the Restless spoilers!

Kyle: Things get a bit more complicated for the Abbott playboy. At Kyle and Summer's engagement party, Tara (Elizabeth Leiner) and Harrison show up! Nobody knows why she's there, but Kyle covers with his guests, and he and Summer excuse themselves. Kyle learns that Ashland has thrown Tara and Harrison out after he learned about her affair with Kyle!

Tara has no place to go and was threatening to go after Harrison. Tara begs Kyle to claim Harrison as his son so Ashland can't get custody of the young lad. Will Kyle step up? Watch for Kyle to stand his ground when he faces off against Ashland and also makes a jaw-dropping choice.

Victor: The Black Knight (Eric Braeden) nudges his sons, Nicholas (Joshua Morrow) and Adam (Mark Grossman), to bury the hatchet and cultivate their newfound relationship. Will the brothers do it? Meanwhile, watch for Victor to go after Billy (Jason Thompson) yet again.

Phyllis: Red (Michelle Stafford) continues keeping Nicholas in the dark.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Spoilers: Devon Warns Amanda About Imani

Rey: The detective (Jordi Vilasuso) grills Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson). Rey thinks Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) isn't having a breakdown and wants to find proof she's faking it. Meanwhile, watch for Rey to make a promise to Sharon (Sharon Case).

Chloe: The fashionista sees Adam, where he admits how upset he was about what is going on with Chelsea. Adam tells Chloe he wants to help Chelsea, but she is not here for it at all! Chloe blames Adam for the state Chelsea's in and vows to keep him away from her best friend.

Adam doesn't deny he's at fault, but then Chloe blocks him from seeing Chelsea. Adam threatens to name her as an accomplice to Chelsea's misdeeds. Later, Chloe comes clean with Kevin (Greg Rikaart) about what she's done. Will Chloe get out of the mess she's in?

Chelsea: The con artist-designer seeks forgiveness for her actions.

Amanda: The legal maverick (Karla Mosley) calls Imani's bluff (Leigh-Ann Rose).

Tessa: The songbird (Cait Fairbanks) surprises Mariah (Camryn Grimes).

Sally: The scheming marketing exec (Courtney Hope) teams up with someone.

Keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers!