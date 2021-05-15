The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of May 17-21, 2021

Annika Noelle

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Hope (Annika Noelle) begs Liam (Scott Clifton) to tell her the truth.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Quinn (Rena Sofer) come to an agreement.

Hope is thrown by Liam’s crazed actions.

Zoe (Kiara Barnes) tries to stake her claim on Carter.

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) is confused when Liam apologizes.

Thomas has an interview with Eye on Fashion.

Liam is overwrought.

Things get tense between Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Bill (Don Diamont).

Justin (Aaron D. Spears) comes back around to help Bill.

Thomas goes toe to toe with Bill.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) pays Bill a visit.

Liam and Hope hit the sheets.

Wyatt doesn’t know what the hell is going on.

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!