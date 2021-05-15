Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of May 17-21, 2021

Heather Lindell, Brandon Beemer

Tripp (Lucas Adams) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) have a chat about Allie (Lindsay Arnold).

Xander (Paul Telfer) is not terribly upset about his hookup with Nicole (Arianne Zucker).

Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer) lets Belle (Martha Madison) in on his plan to catch Jan Spears (Heather Lindell).

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Claire (Isabel Durant) regret their hot kiss.

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) offers Xander cash money to off Lucas and Samantha Gene (Alison Sweeney).

Gabi (Camila Banus) and Jake (Brandon Barash) rush Kate (Lauren Koslow) to the hospital.

Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) goes IN on Jack (Matthew Ashford).

Allie wonders why Nicole left her high and dry with Holly.

Abigail (Marci Miller) tells Chad (Billy Flynn) that she is hitting the bricks.

Jan Spears tells EVERYTHING!

Dr. Snyder (Michael Lowry) uses Gwen’s (Emily O’Brien) secret against her.

Jake tells Gabi he’s ready to be back together.

Chanel (Precious Way) talks to Lani (Sal Stowers) about Allie.

Lani and Kristen come face to face.

Jan Spears catches Shawn Douglas and Belle drinking their meal in Horton Square.

Nicole tells Ava (Tamara Braun) about her drunken hook up with Xander.

Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Kristen have a long-awaited sit down.

Chanel sees every last inch of Eli (Lamon Archey) when his towel falls off in the kitchen.

Shawn Douglas invites Jan Spears to the Salem Inn.