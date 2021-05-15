General Hospital Spoilers for the week of May 17-21, 2021

John Reilly, Sharon Wyatt

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers!

Sonny (Maurice Benard) screws up.

Anna (Finola Hughes) finds out that Sean Donely landed in the upper room.

Cyrus (Jeff Kober) and Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) get heated.

Friends and family gather to remember Sean Donely.

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) celebrates a win.

Lizzie Beth (Rebecca Herbst) is ready for battle.

Michael (Chad Duell) comes between Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) and Ned (Wally Kurth).

Laura (Genie Francis) supports Nikolas (Marcus Coloma).

Sasha sees a path forward as a mother.

Maxie’s nurse (Kimberly J. Brown) has ulterior motives.

Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) realizes things are not going to go smoothly.

Carly (Laura Wright) and Gladys (Bonnie Burroughs) have a sit down.

A potential crisis leads Peter (Wes Ramsey) and Maxie (Kirsten Storms) to secure their plans for their baby.

Brando (Johnny Wactor) backs up Sasha.

Carly and Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) have a sit down.

Sonny feels bad.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoilers!