The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Promo for the week of May 17-21, 2021

Annika Noelle

Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!

Liam (Scott Clifton) is moving back home into the back shack, but the burden of lying is wearing him down. Bill (Don Diamont) being Bill, tells him to keep his trap shut, and Hope (Annika Noelle) being Hope, wants to know what he's hiding.

Which path will Liam take? Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoiler promos!