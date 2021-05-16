The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of May 17-21, 2021

Hunter King

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

Summer (Hunter King) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) are celebrating their union at Society. Just as a toast gets underway, Tara (Elizabeth Leiner) and Harrison (Kellen Enriquez) crash their love fest.

Sally (Courtney Hope) takes some time to gloat to Summer about her cheating fiancé, but Summer's had enough of her rival and follows through with a right hook to the chops.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoiler promos!